Friendly: Chelsea vs Wrexham - probable lineups, prediction

Published July 19th, 2023 - 12:16 GMT
Chelsea's players pose for a photograph prior the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 12, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Mauricio Pochettino begins his reign at Chelsea on Wednesday when the Blues take on Wrexham at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina.

Match date: Wednesday, July 19
Kick-off time: 23:30 (GMT)
Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Chelsea vs Wrexham probable lineups

  • Chelsea possible Xl

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino 

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka; Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, Mykhaylo Mudryk

  • Wrexham possible Xl

Manager: Phil Parkinson

Ben Foster; Will Boyle, Ben Tozer, Eoghan O'Connell; Ryan Barnett, Luke Young, Elliot Lee, Andy Cannon, Jacob Mendy; Paul Mullin, Sam Dalby

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Wrexham: Pochettino will be hoping to impose his vision upon his new players and a first win will give the team a much needed boost ahead of the new upcoming season.

