Friendly: Chelsea vs Wrexham - probable lineups, prediction

Mauricio Pochettino begins his reign at Chelsea on Wednesday when the Blues take on Wrexham at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina.
Match date: Wednesday, July 19
Kick-off time: 23:30 (GMT)
Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
Chelsea vs Wrexham probable lineups
Chelsea possible Xl
Manager: Mauricio Pochettino
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka; Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, Mykhaylo Mudryk
Wrexham possible Xl
Manager: Phil Parkinson
Ben Foster; Will Boyle, Ben Tozer, Eoghan O'Connell; Ryan Barnett, Luke Young, Elliot Lee, Andy Cannon, Jacob Mendy; Paul Mullin, Sam Dalby
Prediction
Chelsea 3-1 Wrexham: Pochettino will be hoping to impose his vision upon his new players and a first win will give the team a much needed boost ahead of the new upcoming season.