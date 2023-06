Friendly: Germany vs Ukraine prediction, possible lineups

Germany boss Hansi Flick is set to experiment with several players against Ukraine in a friendly on Monday at Werder Bremen's Weserstadion.

Match date: Monday, June 12

Kick-off time: 16:00 (GMT)

Venue: Weserstadion

Germany vs Ukraine probable lineups

Germany possible Xl

Manager: Hansi Flick

Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, David Raum, Leroy Sane, Niclas Fullkrug, Jamal Musiala

Ukraine possible Xl

Manager: Sergiy Rebrov

Anatoliy Trubin, Yukhym Konoplya, Oleksandr Svatok, Mykola Matvienko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Taras Stepanenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Georgiy Sudakov, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Artem Dovbyk

Prediction

Germany 2-0 Ukraine: Although the Mannschaft will be experimenting new tactics, that will not stop them from getting the win against a stubborn opponent.