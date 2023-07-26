Friendly: Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr - possible lineups, prediction

Al-Nassr and Inter Milan will clash in a friendly on Thursday at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka.
Match date: Thursday, July 27
Kick-off time: 10:30 (GMT)
Venue: Yanmar Stadium Nagai
Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr probable lineups
Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)
Manager: Simone Inzaghi
Filip Stankovic; Stefan De Vrij, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni; Juan Cuadrado, Davide Frattesi, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez
Al Nassr possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Luis Castro
Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana; Khalid Al-Ghannam, Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo
Prediction
Inter 1-0 Al Nassr: The Italian giants will face a solid opponent and may clinch a tough win at the end as they seek more momentum ahead of the new season.