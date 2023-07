Friendly: Juventus vs AC Milan - possible lineups, prediction

Italian domestic rivals Juventus and AC Milan are set to lock horns in a pre-season friendly that will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

Match date: Thursday, July 27

Kick-off time: 02:30 (GMT)

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Juventus vs AC Milan probable lineups

Juve possible Xl

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri

Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti; Timothy Weah, Fabio Miretti, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic; Federico Chiesa, Arkadiusz Milik

AC Milan possible Xl

Manager: Stefano Pioli

Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Tijjani Reijnders; Chrisitian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Prediction

Juve 1-1 AC Milan: The two giants are closely matched, and after a disappointing season they will both be hoping to get a good result ahead of the new campaign.