  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Friendly: Juventus vs Real Madrid - possible lineups, prediction

Friendly: Juventus vs Real Madrid - possible lineups, prediction

Published August 2nd, 2023 - 11:02 GMT
Juventus' Italian defender Frederico Gatti (L) and Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Rodrygo vie for the ball during the international friendly football match between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
Juventus' Italian defender Frederico Gatti (L) and Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Rodrygo vie for the ball during the international friendly football match between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

A clash between Juventus and Real Madrid is set to take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando as they conclude their pre-season preparations.

Match date: Wednesday, August 2
Kick-off time: 23:30 (GMT)
Venue: Camping World Stadium

Juventus vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Juve possible Xl

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri

Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti; Timothy Weah, Fabio Miretti, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Filip Kostic; Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa

Madrid possible Xl

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Toni Kroos; Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Brahim Diaz; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Prediction

Juve 1-2 Madrid: Los Blancos will look to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Barcelona and are likely to get a win against a team that is still lacking in many aspects.

Tags:JuventusReal Madrid

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now