Friendly: Juventus vs Real Madrid - possible lineups, prediction

A clash between Juventus and Real Madrid is set to take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando as they conclude their pre-season preparations.

Match date: Wednesday, August 2

Kick-off time: 23:30 (GMT)

Venue: Camping World Stadium

Juventus vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Juve possible Xl

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri

Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti; Timothy Weah, Fabio Miretti, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Filip Kostic; Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa

Madrid possible Xl

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Toni Kroos; Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Brahim Diaz; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Prediction

Juve 1-2 Madrid: Los Blancos will look to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Barcelona and are likely to get a win against a team that is still lacking in many aspects.