Friendly: Karlsruher vs Liverpool - probable lineups, prediction

Published July 19th, 2023 - 11:37 GMT
Liverpool's players pose ahead of during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 15, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Liverpool's players pose ahead of during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 15, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Liverpool begin their preparations for the upcoming season when they meet Karlsruher SC in a friendly fixture on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, July 19
Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe

Karlsruher vs Liverpool probable lineups

  • Karlsruher SC possible Xl

Manager: Christian Eichner

Patrick Drewes; Sebastian Jung, Christoph Kobald, Marcel Franke, David Herold; Kelvin Arase, Jerome Gondorf, Leon Jensen, Paul Nebel; Lars Stindl, Fabian Schleusener

  • Liverpool possible Xl

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Prediction

Karlsruher 1-5 Liverpool: The home side will suffer throughout the match as the Reds wreak havoc with the likes of Mohamed Salah and new signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

