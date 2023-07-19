Friendly: Karlsruher vs Liverpool - probable lineups, prediction

Liverpool begin their preparations for the upcoming season when they meet Karlsruher SC in a friendly fixture on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, July 19

Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)

Venue: BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe

Karlsruher vs Liverpool probable lineups

Karlsruher SC possible Xl

Manager: Christian Eichner

Patrick Drewes; Sebastian Jung, Christoph Kobald, Marcel Franke, David Herold; Kelvin Arase, Jerome Gondorf, Leon Jensen, Paul Nebel; Lars Stindl, Fabian Schleusener

Liverpool possible Xl

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Prediction

Karlsruher 1-5 Liverpool: The home side will suffer throughout the match as the Reds wreak havoc with the likes of Mohamed Salah and new signing Dominik Szoboszlai.