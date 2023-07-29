Friendly: Liverpool vs Leicester City - possible lineups, prediction

Liverpool takes on Leicester City in a pre-season friendly that is set to be held at the Singapore National Stadium.
Match date: Sunday, July 30
Kick-off time: 09:00 (GMT)
Venue: Singapore National Stadium
Liverpool vs Leicester City probable lineups
Liverpool possible Xl
Manager: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz
Leicester City possible Xl
Manager: Enzo Maresca
Mads Hermansen; Timothy Castagne, Harry Souttar, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Kristiansen; Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare, Harry Winks; Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka
Prediction
Liverpool 3-1 Leicester: The Reds will be eyeing a win with their wealth of players upfront, and will most likely get it against the Foxes.