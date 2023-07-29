Friendly: Liverpool vs Leicester City - possible lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published July 29th, 2023 - 10:12 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah takes part in a training session at Liverpool training ground in Liverpool, northwest England, on March 14, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 last second-leg football match against Real Madrid. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Liverpool takes on Leicester City in a pre-season friendly that is set to be held at the Singapore National Stadium.

Match date: Sunday, July 30
Kick-off time: 09:00 (GMT)
Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Liverpool vs Leicester City probable lineups

  • Liverpool possible Xl

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

  • Leicester City possible Xl

Manager: Enzo Maresca

Mads Hermansen; Timothy Castagne, Harry Souttar, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Kristiansen; Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare, Harry Winks; Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka

Prediction

Liverpool 3-1 Leicester: The Reds will be eyeing a win with their wealth of players upfront, and will most likely get it against the Foxes.

