Friendly: Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt 98 - possible lineups, prediction

Liverpool are set to meet SV Darmstadt 98 at the Deepdale Stadium in a pre-season friendly on Monday.
Match date: Monday, August 7
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: Deepdale Stadium, Preston
Liverpool vs Darmstadt probable lineups
Liverpool possible Xl
Manager: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz
Darmstadt possible Xl
Manger: Torsten Lieberknecht
Marcel Schuhen; Christoph Klarer, Christoph Zimmermann, Matej Maglica; Matthias Bader, Klaus Gjasula, Fabian Nurnberger, Fabian Holland; Marvin Mehlem, Mathias Honsak; Fraser Hornby
Prediction
Liverpool 4-0 Darmstadt: The Red will be eyeing a win as they conclude their preparations for the new season.
They will kick off their Premier League campaign on Sunday when they travel to meet Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.