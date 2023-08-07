Friendly: Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt 98 - possible lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published August 7th, 2023 - 11:47 GMT
Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich during the Singapore Festival of Football pre-season friendly match in Singapore on August 2, 2023. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)
Liverpool are set to meet SV Darmstadt 98 at the Deepdale Stadium in a pre-season friendly on Monday.

Match date: Monday, August 7
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: Deepdale Stadium, Preston

Liverpool vs Darmstadt probable lineups

  • Liverpool possible Xl

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

  • Darmstadt possible Xl

Manger: Torsten Lieberknecht

Marcel Schuhen; Christoph Klarer, Christoph Zimmermann, Matej Maglica; Matthias Bader, Klaus Gjasula, Fabian Nurnberger, Fabian Holland; Marvin Mehlem, Mathias Honsak; Fraser Hornby

Prediction

Liverpool 4-0 Darmstadt: The Red will be eyeing a win as they conclude their preparations for the new season.

They will kick off their Premier League campaign on Sunday when they travel to meet Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Tags:Liverpool FCSV Darmstadt 98

