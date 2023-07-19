Friendly: Manchester United vs Lyon - possible lineups, prediction

Manchester United kick-off their preparations for the new season with a friendly match in Scotland against Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.
Match date: Wednesday, July 19
Kick-off time: 13:00 (GMT)
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Manchester United vs Lyon probable lineups
Man Utd possible XI
Manager: Erik ten Hag
Nathan Bishop; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandez; Mason Mount, Fred, Kobbie Mainoo; Antony, Jordan Hugill, Jadon Sancho.
Lyon possible Xl
Manager: Laurent Blanc
Anthony Lopes; Sael Kumbedi, Mamadou Sarr, Sinaly Diomande, Nicolas Tagliafico; Corentin Tolisso, Johann Lepenant, Jeff Reine-Adelaide; Jeffinho, Alexandre Lacazette, Amin Sarr
Prediction
Man Utd 1-1 Lyon: The two sides are still in their early stages of preparation for the upcoming season and will enter the match without several players, specifically Ten Hag's United.