Friendly: Manchester United vs Lyon - possible lineups, prediction

Manchester United kick-off their preparations for the new season with a friendly match in Scotland against Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, July 19

Kick-off time: 13:00 (GMT)

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Manchester United vs Lyon probable lineups

Man Utd possible XI

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Nathan Bishop; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandez; Mason Mount, Fred, Kobbie Mainoo; Antony, Jordan Hugill, Jadon Sancho.

Lyon possible Xl

Manager: Laurent Blanc

Anthony Lopes; Sael Kumbedi, Mamadou Sarr, Sinaly Diomande, Nicolas Tagliafico; Corentin Tolisso, Johann Lepenant, Jeff Reine-Adelaide; Jeffinho, Alexandre Lacazette, Amin Sarr

Prediction

Man Utd 1-1 Lyon: The two sides are still in their early stages of preparation for the upcoming season and will enter the match without several players, specifically Ten Hag's United.