Friendly: Manchester United vs RC Lens - probable lineups, prediction

Manchester United host RC Lens at Old Trafford in another pre-season friendly that will take place on Saturday.

Match date: Saturday, August 5

Kick-off time: 11:45 (GMT)

Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Lens probable lineups

Man Utd possible Xl

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Mason Mount; Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho

RC Lens possible Xl

Manager: Franck Haise

Brice Samba; Deiver Machado, Facundo Medina, Kevin Danso, Massadio Haidara; Andy Diouf, Angelo Fulgini; Oscar Cortes, Adrien Thomasson, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Wesley Said

Prediction

Man Utd 2-1 Lens: The Red Devils are set to face a difficult opponent but should have enough in them to get the win.