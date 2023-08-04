Friendly: Manchester United vs RC Lens - probable lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published August 4th, 2023 - 09:26 GMT
Manchester United's players pose ahead of a pre-season friendly football match against Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon AFP)
Manchester United host RC Lens at Old Trafford in another pre-season friendly that will take place on Saturday.

Match date: Saturday, August 5
Kick-off time: 11:45 (GMT)
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Lens probable lineups

  • Man Utd possible Xl

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Mason Mount; Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho

  • RC Lens possible Xl

Manager: Franck Haise

Brice Samba; Deiver Machado, Facundo Medina, Kevin Danso, Massadio Haidara; Andy Diouf, Angelo Fulgini; Oscar Cortes, Adrien Thomasson, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Wesley Said

Prediction

Man Utd 2-1 Lens: The Red Devils are set to face a difficult opponent but should have enough in them to get the win.

Manchester United RC Lens

