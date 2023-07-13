Friendly: Nurnberg vs Arsenal prediction, possible lineups

Arsenal are set to kick-off their preparations for the new season with a highly-anticipated friendly encounter against Nurnberg on Thursday.
Match date: Thursday, July 13
Kick-off time: 17:00 (GMT)
Venue: Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg
Nurnberg vs Arsenal probable lineups
Nurnberg possible Xl (4-4-1-1)
Manager: Cristian Fiel
Carl Klaus; Jens Castrop, Florian Hubner, Christopher Schindler, Jan Gyamerah; Taylan Duman, Johannes Geis, Mats Moller Daehli, Kanji Okunuki; Kwadwo Duah; Can Uzun
Arsenal possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Mikel Arteta
Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Reiss Nelson; Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus
Prediction
Nurnberg 1-2 Arsenal: The Gunners will likely test a lot of their players, but the Premier League side are expected to clinch a win in the end.