Friendly: Poland vs Germany prediction, probable lineups

Germany travel to Warsaw for an international friendly encounter against Poland on Friday.

Match date: Friday, June 16

Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)

Venue: PGE Narodowy

Poland vs Germany probable lineups

Poland possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Fernando Santos

Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jan Bednarek, Mateusz Wieteska, Jakub Kiwior; Karol Swiderski, Karol Linetty, Piotr Zielinski; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Lewandowski, Nicola Zalewski

Germany possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Hansi Flick

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Nico Schlotterbeck, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger; Marius Wolf, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, David Raum; Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug

Prediction

Poland 1-1 Germany: The home side will try to take advantage of Die Mannschaft's current dip in form partly due to Flick's change in tactics, a draw seems a logical outcome in the end.