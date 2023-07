Friendly: PSG vs Al-Nassr - possible lineups, prediction

Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr clash in a pre-season friendly that is set to take place on Tuesday at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Japan.

Match date: Tuesday, July 25

Kick-off time: 10:20 (GMT)

Venue: Yanmar Stadium Nagai

PSG vs Al-Nassr probable lineups

PSG possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Luis Enrique

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Milan Skriniar, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez; Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Manuel Ugarte; Kang-in Lee, Marco Asensio, Neymar

Al Nassr possible Xl (4-4-2)

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Ghislain Konan, Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Anderson Talisca; Cristiano Ronaldo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb

Prediction

PSG 4-1 Al Nassr: The two sides are going through a rebuild process, but the overall difference in quality will go in favor of the Ligue 1 champions despite Kylian Mbappe's omission from the squad.