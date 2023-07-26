Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Manchester United - probable lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published July 26th, 2023 - 11:03 GMT
Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Vini Jr. (R) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the friendly football match between Real Madrid and AC Milan at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
European giants Real Madrid and Manchester United carry on with their preparations for the new season when will lock horns in a pre-season friendly at the NRG Stadium in Texas.

Match date: Thursday, July 27
Kick-off time: 00:30 (GMT)
Venue: NRG Stadium, Texas

Real Madrid vs Manchester United probable lineups

  • Madrid possible Xl (4-1-2-1-2)

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Toni Kroos; Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Jude Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius Junior

  • Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Mason Mount; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Marcos Rashford

Prediction

Madrid 2-2 Man Utd: A tight match that could witness several goals as both sides seek to get good results that will surely motivate them ahead of the new campaign.

