Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Manchester United - probable lineups, prediction

European giants Real Madrid and Manchester United carry on with their preparations for the new season when will lock horns in a pre-season friendly at the NRG Stadium in Texas.

Match date: Thursday, July 27

Kick-off time: 00:30 (GMT)

Venue: NRG Stadium, Texas

Real Madrid vs Manchester United probable lineups

Madrid possible Xl (4-1-2-1-2)

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Toni Kroos; Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Jude Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius Junior

Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Mason Mount; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Marcos Rashford

Prediction

Madrid 2-2 Man Utd: A tight match that could witness several goals as both sides seek to get good results that will surely motivate them ahead of the new campaign.