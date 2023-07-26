Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Manchester United - probable lineups, prediction

European giants Real Madrid and Manchester United carry on with their preparations for the new season when will lock horns in a pre-season friendly at the NRG Stadium in Texas.
Match date: Thursday, July 27
Kick-off time: 00:30 (GMT)
Venue: NRG Stadium, Texas
Real Madrid vs Manchester United probable lineups
Madrid possible Xl (4-1-2-1-2)
Manager: Carlo Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Toni Kroos; Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Jude Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius Junior
Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Erik ten Hag
Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Mason Mount; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Marcos Rashford
Prediction
Madrid 2-2 Man Utd: A tight match that could witness several goals as both sides seek to get good results that will surely motivate them ahead of the new campaign.