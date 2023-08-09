Friendly: Red Bull Salzburg vs Inter Milan - probable lineups, prediction

Inter Milan travel to meet Red Bull Salzburg in a pre-season friendly as both sides continue their preparations for the new campaign.

Match date: Wednesday, August 9

Kick-off time: 16:00 (GMT)

Venue: Red Bull Arena

Salzburg vs Inter Milan probable lineups

RB Salzburg possible Xl

Manager: Gerhard Struber

Alexander Schlager; Amar Dedic, Oumar Solet, Strahinja Pavlovic, Aleksa Terzic; Mads Bidstrup, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Maurits Kjaergaard, Oscar Gloukh; Roko Simic, Dorgeles Nene

Inter possible Xl

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Filip Stankovic; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lisandro Martinez

Prediction

Salzburg 1-1 Inter: The Austrians should make life difficult for the visiting team and may clinch a draw when it's all said and done.