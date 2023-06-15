Breaking Headline

Rafael Grossi

Grossi arrives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

June 15th, 2023
ALBAWABA - United Nations' nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has arrived Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Grossi arrived in the area to assess the situation, after the destruction of ...
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Italy prediction, possible lineups

Published June 15th, 2023 - 11:01 GMT
Italy's forward Federico Chiesa (C) fights for the ball with Spain's defender Marcos Alonso (L) and Spain's midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal during the UEFA Nations League semifinal football match between Italy and Spain at the San Siro (Giuseppe-Meazza) stadium in Milan, on October 6, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Spain and Italy are set to lock horns on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League semi-final at De Grolsch Veste for a place in the final.

Match date: Thursday, June 15
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: De Grolsch Veste

Spain vs Italy probable lineups

  • Spain possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Luis de la Fuente

Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Martin Zubimendi; Gavi, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo; Alvaro Morata

  • Italy possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Roberto Mancini

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Mateo Retegui, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Prediction

Spain 2-0 Italy: The EURO 2020 Champions will give de la Fuents's men a run for their money, but La Roja will have the advantage to reach the final.

Tags:Spain football teamItaly football teamUEFA Nations League

