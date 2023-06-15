UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Italy prediction, possible lineups

Spain and Italy are set to lock horns on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League semi-final at De Grolsch Veste for a place in the final.
Match date: Thursday, June 15
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: De Grolsch Veste
Spain vs Italy probable lineups
Spain possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Luis de la Fuente
Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Martin Zubimendi; Gavi, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo; Alvaro Morata
Italy possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Roberto Mancini
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Mateo Retegui, Lorenzo Pellegrini
Prediction
Spain 2-0 Italy: The EURO 2020 Champions will give de la Fuents's men a run for their money, but La Roja will have the advantage to reach the final.