UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Italy prediction, possible lineups

Spain and Italy are set to lock horns on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League semi-final at De Grolsch Veste for a place in the final.

Match date: Thursday, June 15

Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)

Venue: De Grolsch Veste

Spain vs Italy probable lineups

Spain possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Luis de la Fuente

Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Martin Zubimendi; Gavi, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo; Alvaro Morata

Italy possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Roberto Mancini

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Mateo Retegui, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Prediction

Spain 2-0 Italy: The EURO 2020 Champions will give de la Fuents's men a run for their money, but La Roja will have the advantage to reach the final.