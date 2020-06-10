FRMF Deny Reports on Non Resumption of National Championship

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) denied, on Tuesday, the information published by a website reporting the non resumption of the national championship.

No decision to this effect has been received from the competent authorities, said the Federation in a statement published on its website, recalling that any decision on this matter will be announced through official channels.

The FRMF emphasized that the decision on whether or not to resume the national championship will be taken by its steering Committee in coordination with the competent authorities and that all components of the national football system will be informed instantly.