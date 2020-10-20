FTF President Wadii Jary Announces Candidacy for CAF Executive Committee

Tunisian Football Federation President Wadii Jary announced on Monday evening during the Attassia Sport broadcast that he had submitted his candidacy to the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football since September 17.

Jary's candidacy blocks the way to Tarek Bouchamaoui, a member of the FIFA council and CAF executive committee, who had sent to the Tunisian Football Federation on October 1, a request for support for his candidacy for the CAF presidency.

According to CAF's regulations, each country has the right to present only one candidate that should be supported by its national federation.

The CAF Elective General Assembly will take place on March 12, 2021 in Rabat (Morocco).

The CAF has officially opened last September 11 nominations for election of the President, Executive Committee members and African members to the FIFA Council, and will last till November 12.