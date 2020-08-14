FTF's Jari Takes Part in Online Meeting with FIFA's Infantino and CAF's Ahmed

President of the Tunisia Football Federation (FTF) Wadii Jari Thursday took part in an online meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and numerous presidents of African confederations, with the participation of President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmed Ahmed and FIFA Secretary General, and several FIFA officials.

Jari affirmed the FTF’s support to the FIFA and its president and commended its financial support to member federations and national teams, a statement published on the FTF’s website reads.

Jari further provided an overview on the health situation in the country and the efforts made by the FTF since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To this end, he presented the timetable for the resumption of football activities in Tunisia and the related health protocol, as well as the competitions formula for the remaining of the league 2 and amateur football.

The FTF President also talked about the professional experience of referees in Tunisia as of the 2020/2021 season, the creation next season of a special competition for youths as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the support to women’s football.

As for national teams' matches, Jari emphasized the importance of resuming these competitions in full respect of the required health and preventive measures and based on the following three proposals:

1- Dedicating three additional “FIFA” periods to national teams or extending the previously scheduled periods all while preserving the same format for the first-leg and second-leg games if air traffic and health conditions allow it in all African countries.

2- If proposal No.1 is not implemented, the World Cup and African Cup qualifiers will be organised as mini-tournaments as a single game in a neutral African country, provided this country is safe in terms of health and security.

3- If the previous 2 proposals are not retained, the World Cup and African Cup qualifiers will be organised as mini-tournaments with a single game that will be played in a safe European country in terms of health and security, and as part of a partnership between the CAF, the UEFA and the FIFA.