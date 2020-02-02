FTHB Banned from Organizing Sporting Events for Four Years

The African Handball Confederation (CAHB) decided to impose a €15 thousand fine (around 47 thousand dinars) on the Tunisian Handball Federation (FTHB), as well as a ban on the organization of sporting events, all categories combined, for a period of four years.

This decision comes following the events that occurred at the final of the 24th African Handball Nations Championship between Tunisia and Egypt, played last Sunday in Rades.

The final had been interrupted two minutes before the end for several minutes, following the throwing of objects on the playing surface by the supporters.

Egypt won the championship, after beating Tunisia 27-23.