Fujairah's Dibba Sports Stadium Project on Track

Fujairah authorities have announced that steady progress has been made on the Dibba Fujairah Sports Club Stadium project, which is being built in Al Ras region of the northern emirate at an investment of Dh100 million ($27.2 million). On completion, it will have a 10,000-seat capacity.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, reviewed the progress of the stadium during an inspection tour.

Sheikh Hamad was later briefed by the project’s field engineers and officials about the stadium’s details, the progress of the work, and plans that were implemented using advanced technologies to meet the needs of the area’s residents.

He pointed out that the infrastructure projects currently being carried out in Fujairah were in line with the economic and development needs of the local community, and met the emirate’s sustainable development requirements.

"Dibba Fujairah Sports Club Stadium is the newest in the country and meets the requirements of the UAE Pro League and the Asian Football Confederation for holding regional championships," he added.