Fulham beat Chelsea to pile pressure on Potter

Published January 12th, 2023 - 10:09 GMT
English referee David Coote shows a red card to Chelsea's Portuguese striker Joao Felix (not pictured) during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage in London on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
English referee David Coote shows a red card to Chelsea's Portuguese striker Joao Felix (not pictured) during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage in London on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

Fulham increased the pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter with a shock 2-1 victory that saw Blues forward Joao Felix sent off on his debut before a decisive blunder from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Potter's troubled side crashed to a seventh defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Chelsea fell behind to a goal from their former winger Willian in the first half at Craven Cottage.

Kalidou Koulibaly equalised after the break but Felix was dismissed for a reckless studs-up lunge on Kenny Tete before Carlos Vinicius headed the late winner after Kepa's mistake.

AFP

Chelsea FC, Joao Felix, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Fulham, English Premier League, Premier League, Kalidou Koulibaly

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

