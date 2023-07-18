  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Fulham striker Mitrovic keen on moving to Al-Hilal

Fulham striker Mitrovic keen on moving to Al-Hilal

Published July 18th, 2023 - 08:51 GMT
Serbia's forward #09 Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 28, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Serbia's forward #09 Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 28, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has informed the club of his desire to join Al-Hilal this summer, as per the Evening Standard.

The Serbian striker is being offered triple his £120,000-a-week salary.

Al-Hilal has reportedly submitted a bid worth around £34 million to get the 28-year-old, but it has been rejected.

Fulham consider Mitrovic their most valuable goalscorer with 111 goals and 22 assists to his name in 205 appearances.

The Serbian joined the London-based club in 2018 after a three-year spell at Newcastle United.

His current deal at Fulham runs until the summer of 2026.

Tags:FulhamAleksandar MitrovicAl-HilalSaudi Pro League

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now