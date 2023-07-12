Fulham turns down Al-Hilal's offer for Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham have reportedly turned down an offer from Al Hilal for Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.
The Athletic says the Saudi Pro League giants offered the London-based club €30 million for the player.
However, the approach was immediately rejected by Fulham who considers the 28-year-old one their most prized assets.
Mitrovic is believed to be open to making move if the two sides were come to an agreement over a fee.
Al-Hilal have been active in the transfer market and have already signed Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea.
They are also close to getting Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio in a reported €40m deal.