Fulham turns down Al-Hilal's offer for Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham have reportedly turned down an offer from Al Hilal for Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Athletic says the Saudi Pro League giants offered the London-based club €30 million for the player.

However, the approach was immediately rejected by Fulham who considers the 28-year-old one their most prized assets.

Mitrovic is believed to be open to making move if the two sides were come to an agreement over a fee.

Al-Hilal have been active in the transfer market and have already signed Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea.

They are also close to getting Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio in a reported €40m deal.