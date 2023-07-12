  1. Home
  3. Fulham turns down Al-Hilal's offer for Aleksandar Mitrovic

Published July 12th, 2023 - 01:30 GMT
Serbia's forward #09 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Serbia's forward #09 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Fulham have reportedly turned down an offer from Al Hilal for Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Athletic says the Saudi Pro League giants offered the London-based club €30 million for the player.

However, the approach was immediately rejected by Fulham who considers the 28-year-old one their most prized assets.

Mitrovic is believed to be open to making move if the two sides were come to an agreement over a fee.

Al-Hilal have been active in the transfer market and have already signed Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea.

They are also close to getting Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio in a reported €40m deal.

