Futsal Legend Falcao Tells UAE to Keep the Faith

Celebrated Brazilian futsal player Falcao has called out to his friends in his favourite city Dubai and the six other emirates to stay safe during the global coronavirus pandemic and reiterated that we will ride this out together.

The prolific former striker, who made 258 appearances for Brazil, plundering an astonishing 401 goals, also hoped to see his friends in Dubai soon enough.

"Hello my friends from Dubai and from all Arab Emirates. It's Falcao here. I'm here to tell you, stay at home, be safe," Falcao said on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old, who was adjudged Best Player of the Tournament in the 2004 and 2008 editions of the Fifa Futsal World Cups and also helped the A Selecao win their fourth and fifth World Cups in 2008 and 2012, asked everyone to keep the faith that everything will return to normalcy.

"And everything is gonna be okay. I really love Dubai, so I couldn't forget to send this message for you guys! Stay at home and take care! See you soon, Dubai," added Falcao, who was adjudged the Best Futsal Player of the World in 2004, 2006, 2011 and 2012.

Falcao enjoyed a trophy-laden career for both club and country. The ace left-footer is also the world's all-time leading goalscorer.

Falcao, classified as the best player in the history of futsal, former player of the Brazilian national team, & former player of Atlético Mineiro, Santos, São Paulo, Vasco da Gama & Corinthians, has joined the Dubai Sports Council's initiative to train at home, "Be fit, be safe".