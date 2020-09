Turkish football club Galatasaray will play against Neftci from Azerbaijan in the UEFA Europa League 2nd qualifying round.

The draw for the Europa League 2nd qualifying round was made in the UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

Galatasaray will visit Neftci in the first and only leg on Sept. 17.

The tournament's second qualifying round will be single leg.

The winning team will advance to the Europa League's third qualifying round.