Galatasaray to Face Rangers in Europa League Playoff

Turkish football club Galatasaray will play against Scottish team Rangers in the UEFA Europa League playoffs next week.

Galatasaray on Thursday advanced to the playoff stage over an 2-0 win against Croatia's Hajduk Split and will face Rangers in this phase on Thursday Oct. 1.

Rangers hammered Willem II of the Netherlands 4-0 in the third qualifying round to book their place for the playoffs.

The game in Scotland will be a one-legged, amid coronavirus pandemic so extra time and penalty shootout would be held if the teams tie in regular time.

European football's governing body UEFA won't let fans access the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow for health reasons.

The winning team will qualify for the Europa League group stage.

Calhanoglu carries Milan to playoffs

AC Milan's Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu displayed an excellent performance against Norway's Bodo/Glimt, scoring two goals and one assist.

The Italian club won Thursday's match 3-2 at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

AC Milan will visit Portugal's Rio Ave in the next match on Oct. 1.

Europa League playoff fixtures:

Ararat-Armenia (Armenia) - Crvena zvezda (Serbia)

CFR Cluj (Romania) - KuPS (Finland)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) - Flora (Estonia)

Liberec (Czech Republic) - APOEL (Greek Cypriot Adm.)

Malmo (Sweden) - Granada (Spain)

Charleroi (Belgium) - Lech (Poland)

Rosenborg (Norway) - PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

H. Beer-Sheva (Israel) - Plzen (Czech Republic)

Legia (Poland) - Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - Celtic (Scotland)

Dinamo Brest (Belarus) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

Standard Liege (Belgium) - Fehervar (Hungary)

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Rijeka (Croatia)

Dundalk (Ireland) - KI (Faroe Islands)

Young Boys (Switzerland) - Tirana (Albania)

Basel (Switzerland) - CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)

Rangers (Scotland) - Galatasaray (Turkey)

AEK (Greece) - Wolfsburg (Germany)

Tottenham Hotspur (England) - M. Haifa (Israel)

Sporting (Portugal) - LASK (Austria)

Rio Ave (Portugal) - AC Milan (Italy)

*All playoff matches are single fixture and will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1