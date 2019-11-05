Galatasaray to Face Real Madrid in Champions League

Spanish giants Real Madrid will host Turkish club Galatasaray in a week-four game of UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Europe's most prestigious football tournament, UEFA Champions League will kick off with 16 matches in the group stages on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the fourth game of Group A, the Turkish team Galatasaray will take on Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Galatasaray are the only team who represent Turkey in Champions League, seeking their maiden win in the tournament. Istanbul's yellow-red club haven't created any goals in the group stage so far.

Their last goal was scored by Swiss forward Eren Derdiyok against Portuguese team Porto, when Azuis e brancos "Blue and whites" defeated Istanbul's yellow-red club 3-2 in Istanbul in November 2018.

In the other match of Group A, France's Paris Saint-Germain will host Belgium's Club Brugge at Parc des Princes.

In addition, reigning champions of Champions league, Liverpool will play against Belgian side Genk at home on Tuesday. The English team are in second place with six points, while Italian team Napoli are on the top with seven points in group E.

On Wednesday, last year's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur will face Serbia's Crvena Zvezda at Belgrade's Rajko Mitic Stadium.

The Lilywhites are in second place with four points, while Serbian side are on the third spot with three points.

Week-4 fixtures of the Champions League as follows:

TUESDAY

Group E:

Napoli (Italy) - Salzburg (Austria) at 2000GMT

Liverpool (England) - Genk (Belgium) at 2000GMT

Group F:

Barcelona (Spain) - Slavia Prague (Czechia) at 1755GMT

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Inter (Italy) at 2000GMT

Group G:

Zenit (Russia) - Leipzig (Germany) at 1755GMT

Olympique Lyon (France) - Benfica (Portugal) at 2000GMT

Group H:

Chelsea (England) - Ajax (Netherlands) at 2000GMT

Valencia (Spain) - Lille (France) at 2000GMT

WEDNESDAY

Group A:

Paris Saint-Germain (France) - Club Brugge (Belgium) at 2000GMT

Real Madrid (Spain) - Galatasaray (Turkey) at 2000GMT

Group B:

Bayern Munich (Germany) - Olympiakos (Greece) at 1755GMT

Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) - Tottenham (England) at 2000GMT

Group C:

Dinamo Zagreb (Crotia) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukranie) at 2000GMT

Atalanta (Italia) - Manchester City (England) at 2000GMT

Group D:

Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) - Juventus (Italy) at 1755GMT

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) at 2000GMT