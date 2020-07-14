Galatasaray Head Coach to Stay for Another Year

Turkish head coach Ertugrul Erdogan has decided to stay with Galatasaray Doga Sigorta for another year as his talks with Zalgiris Kaunas remained inconclusive.

In a statement on Twitter, Erdogan confirmed that he had been in talks to manage the Lithuanian team. But since there was no agreement, he decided to continue with Galatasaray.

''I had to make a decision in the interests of the club [Galatasaray],'' he said, adding that he is honored to receive an offer from Zalgiris Kaunas.

The 51-year old was appointed as Istanbul club's head coach in July 2018.

Under his management, Galatasaray came fourth in the 2019-2020 Turkish basketball league before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.