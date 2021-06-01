Galatasaray Manager Terim's Contract Expires

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim's contract expired as of Monday.

The 67-year-old is regarded as one of the most respected coaches in Turkish football history, winning eight Super Lig titles with the club.

Terim is still the only Turkish manager to bring a major European title to Turkey.

During the Terim era, the Istanbul football side won Europe's second-tier trophy, the UEFA Cup, in 2000 after defeating English side Arsenal on penalties.

The Turkish coach, who reunited with the Lions for the fourth time in December 2017, led his team to win two Super Lig titles and one Ziraat Turkish Cup and TFF Super Cup each during this period.

In addition to Galatasaray, Terim previously managed Italian clubs Fiorentina and AC Milan as well as the Turkish national football team.

Galatasaray president has no intention to continue with Terim

Galatasaray President Mustafa Cengiz said on May 21 that as long as he runs the club, he does not intend to continue with the renowned head coach.

But then Cengiz said he would not run the election that will be held on June 19 and other candidates Metin Ozturk and Burak Elmas made statements that they would work with the coach.

By Emre Asikci