Galatasaray Midfielder Bayram Suffers from Broken Hand

Galatasaray midfielder Omer Bayram will undergo a surgical operation after suffering right hand metacarpal fractures.

The Istanbul club said on Monday that Turkish international ended the Istanbul derby game against Besiktas with metacarpal fractures on Sunday.

The 28-year-old footballer will undergo an operation in upcoming days, it noted.

Galatasaray drew Besiktas 0-0 behind closed doors to snap the Black Eagles' two-game winning streak in the 26th week of the Super Lig.

Galatasaray remained in the third spot with 50 points and Besiktas sit fifth in the ranking with 44 points.