Galatasaray to Pay Arda Turan $550,000 for 1 Season

Turkish football club Galatasaray will pay four million Turkish liras ($550,000) for its new transfer Arda Turan for one season.

Galatasaray said on the Borsa Istanbul's Public Disclosure Platform that if Turan starts in the team's first squad in more than half of the total UEFA Europa League and Super League games during the 2020-2021 season, his contract would be extended by an additional season.

The player will be paid a fixed transfer fee of five million Turkish liras for the 2021-2022 season, the team added.

Turan, 33, started his senior career at Galatasaray in 2004 and he helped the Lions win one Super League title, one Turkish Cup trophy and one Turkish Super Cup.

He joined Atletico Madrid in 2011 and clinched the La Liga title in 2014 and UEFA Europa League in 2012.

Then, Turan moved to Barcelona in 2015 to win the league title in 2016.