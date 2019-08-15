Galatasaray on Track to Sign Midfielder Nzonzi

  1. Home
Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray are reportedly on track to sign French midfielder Steven Nzonzi.

Galatasaray from Istanbul said on social media that it had started to hold official talks with Nzonzi and his club Roma to loan the player.

Galatasaray have been looking for a defensive midfielder since the exit of Brazilian player Fernando Reges in July.

Nzonzi, 30, won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

In addition, Nzonzi lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy in 2016 while he was a Sevilla player.

Last season he scored one goal in 39 appearances for Roma.

