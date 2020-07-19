Galatasaray Veteran Selcuk Inan Ends Career

Turkish football club Galatasaray's veteran midfielder Selcuk Inan confirmed late Saturday his retirement from playing.

"Today, I am here to tell you that I have ended my football career, which is the most important part of my life, as of this season," Inan said in a pre-match news conference.

Inan said he thought for months and consulted with manager Fatih Terim about the decision, and "it was not easy, but we made such a decision."

"It was an honor for me to play football, to sweat this jersey and to be captain in Galatasaray, which was my childhood dream. It was an honor for me to be together for 9 years in their successes and failures."

The 35-year-old also thanked fans, saying: "I sincerely thank big Galatasaray supporters. They will always be in my heart. I will never forget them.”

Joining the Lions from another Turkish side, Trabzonspor, in 2011, Inan scored 59 goals and had 64 assists in 331 games.

He helped Galatasaray win five Turkish Super Lig titles, six Turkish Super Cups and four Turkish Cup trophies.