Galtier: Neymar's Future Not in My Hands

Paris Saint-Germain's new boss Christophe Galtier has revealed that keeping hold of forward Neymar isn't in his hands.

The newly appointed manager admitted that he would love to have the Brazil international at his disposal for the upcoming season.

However, the former Nice coach understands that the final decision on the 30-year-old’s future will be taken by the club.

“Yes, I was clear. Afterwards, I repeat, in this area, there are many things that I cannot control,” the Frenchman told L'Equipe as quoted by Goal.

Neymar still has three years left in his current contract with PSG, but remaining at the Parc des Princes has become questionable in recent weeks.