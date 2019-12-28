GCC Golf Championship Commences

The GCC Golf Championship Competitions (23rd for men, 12th for youth, the first for cadets, 6th for juniors and the fifth for girls) organized by the Ministry of Sports Affairs, represented by Oman Golf Association, kicked off at Ghala Golf Club from December 27. It will continue until December 31.

The championship has seen tough competitions among golf players taking part in the event. The event kicked off on Friday under the auspices of Hamood bin Mohammed Al Mahrooqi, Chief of Royal Estates at the Royal Court Affairs in the presence of a number of officials.

The organizing of this championship in the Sultanate came as part of the efforts and keenness of the Ministry of Sports Affairs and Oman Golf Association for bringing together the youth and for further cementing the brotherly ties among the GCC countries.