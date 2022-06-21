German FA Backs Ceferin for Re-Election as UEFA President

  1. Home
Published June 21st, 2022 - 01:04 GMT
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin speaks during the press conference following the end of the 46th UEFA Congress and Executive Committee meeting at the Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Center in Vienna, Austria on May 11, 2022. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin speaks during the press conference following the end of the 46th UEFA Congress and Executive Committee meeting at the Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Center in Vienna, Austria on May 11, 2022. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

The German Football Association (DFB) announced on Tuesday they are backing Aleksander Ceferin in his bid to be re-elected president of European football's governing body UEFA.

The senior board of the DFB voted unanimously to support the candidacy of Ceferin, who hopes to be re-elected at the UEFA Congress next April in Lisbon.

The 54-year-old Slovenian has led UEFA since 2016.

"Aleksander Ceferin has made a name for himself in this role and has safely led European football through challenging crises such as the Covid pandemic," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement.

Neuendorf praised Ceferin for his strong stance and "rejection" of last year's short-lived bid by Europe's top clubs to form a breakaway Super League to rival UEFA's Champions League.

"The DFB has full confidence in his actions and in him as a person," Neuendorf added.

The DFB is one of UEFA's strongest member associations and its backing will boost Ceferin's re-election bid.

AFP

