German FA Backs Ceferin for Re-Election as UEFA President

The German Football Association (DFB) announced on Tuesday they are backing Aleksander Ceferin in his bid to be re-elected president of European football's governing body UEFA.

The senior board of the DFB voted unanimously to support the candidacy of Ceferin, who hopes to be re-elected at the UEFA Congress next April in Lisbon.

The 54-year-old Slovenian has led UEFA since 2016.

"Aleksander Ceferin has made a name for himself in this role and has safely led European football through challenging crises such as the Covid pandemic," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement.

Neuendorf praised Ceferin for his strong stance and "rejection" of last year's short-lived bid by Europe's top clubs to form a breakaway Super League to rival UEFA's Champions League.

"The DFB has full confidence in his actions and in him as a person," Neuendorf added.

The DFB is one of UEFA's strongest member associations and its backing will boost Ceferin's re-election bid.

