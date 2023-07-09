Gerrard wants Zaha to join him at Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ettifaq's new boss Steven Gerrard is hoping to lure former Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha to Saudi Arabia.

The Ivorian left winger has received offers from Lazio and Napoli recently.

Palace are also trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign a new deal worth £200,000-a-week.

However, Al-Ettifaq are willing to pay Zaha a whooping £600,000-a-week supported by Gerrard who is hoping to work with the player.

Zaha himself prefers a move to a side that offers UEFA Champions League football, but is reportedly tempted by the Saudi offer as per Tribal Football.

The winger has scored 90 goals and provided 76 assists in 458 competitive appearances for Crystal Palace.