Get Active to Beat Coronavirus

Getting your dose of physical activity may have become a lot more challenging with #StayHome precautions in place. But health coaches have said it's time to get up and get active. Now, more than ever, your body needs regular exercise to boost your immune system and beat possible Covid attacks, they said.

Dubai-based fitness trainer and nutrition coach Maryam Shirinova said exercise not only strengthens immunity, it also improves one's mental health.

"It is very important to stay active during these unpredictable times because exercise can enhance your attitude and reduce stress by releasing endorphins. This improves your mood, helps you manage pain, and fights depression. People who train regularly usually report feeling more confident and satisfied," Shirinova said.

Quoting the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), she said that for most adults, at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise is recommended every week.

"This means you have to be active for at least 20 to 25 minutes daily to stay young and healthy."

Not being able to hit the gym or head out for a run amid the #StayHome period should not be an excuse to be a couch potato, she added.

"Set an alarm to walk around the house for five minutes every half an hour and instead of roaming in your pajamas, switch to a cool sportswear as it will motivate you to perform some easy and common exercises ."

Another certified health coach and fitness instructor, Afroze Sultana Feroze, added that there are different types of workouts that can be done at home.

"You can begin with yoga and stretching to reduce muscle tightness and increase blood flow. Then, switch to strength training and body weight exercises Go for HIIT workouts that will help increase your strength and endurance," Feroze said.

Planning to work out three days a week and sticking to it can help make one feel more positive, she said.

It doesn't matter how simple your workout is - the key is to set a practical, achievable fitness goal, Feroze said.