Getafe vs Barcelona probable lineups, prediction: La Liga

Barcelona kick off their La Liga's title quest when they take Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, August 13
Kick-off time: 19:30 (GMT)
Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Barcelona vs Getafe probable lineups
Getafe possible Xl
Manager: Pepe Bordalas
David Soria; Damian Suarez, Stefan Mitrovic, Omar Alderete, Fabrizio Angileri; Carles Alena, Djene Dakonam, Nemanja Maksimovic; Portu, Juanmi Latasa, Jaime Mata
Barca possible Xl
Manager: Xavi Hernandez
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi
Prediction
Getafe 1-2 Barca: The Catalan giants will be focused on getting a win to begin their season in the best possible way.