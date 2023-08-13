Getafe vs Barcelona probable lineups, prediction: La Liga

Barcelona kick off their La Liga's title quest when they take Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, August 13

Kick-off time: 19:30 (GMT)

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Barcelona vs Getafe probable lineups

Getafe possible Xl

Manager: Pepe Bordalas

David Soria; Damian Suarez, Stefan Mitrovic, Omar Alderete, Fabrizio Angileri; Carles Alena, Djene Dakonam, Nemanja Maksimovic; Portu, Juanmi Latasa, Jaime Mata

Barca possible Xl

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi

Prediction

Getafe 1-2 Barca: The Catalan giants will be focused on getting a win to begin their season in the best possible way.