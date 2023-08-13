  1. Home
Getafe vs Barcelona probable lineups, prediction: La Liga

Published August 13th, 2023 - 11:06 GMT
Barcelona's Spanish coach Xavi (2L) shakes hands with Barcelona's Polish forward #9 Robert Lewandowski (C) next to Barcelona's Spanish forward #07 Ferran Torres (L) during a training session at the Joan Gamper training ground in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona, on August 12, 2023, on the eve of their first Spanish Liga football match of this season, against Getafe CF. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)
Barcelona's Spanish coach Xavi (2L) shakes hands with Barcelona's Polish forward #9 Robert Lewandowski (C) next to Barcelona's Spanish forward #07 Ferran Torres (L) during a training session at the Joan Gamper training ground in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona, on August 12, 2023, on the eve of their first Spanish Liga football match of this season, against Getafe CF. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

Barcelona kick off their La Liga's title quest when they take Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, August 13
Kick-off time: 19:30 (GMT)
Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Barcelona vs Getafe probable lineups

  • Getafe possible Xl

Manager: Pepe Bordalas

David Soria; Damian Suarez, Stefan Mitrovic, Omar Alderete, Fabrizio Angileri; Carles Alena, Djene Dakonam, Nemanja Maksimovic; Portu, Juanmi Latasa, Jaime Mata

  • Barca possible Xl

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi

Prediction

Getafe 1-2 Barca: The Catalan giants will be focused on getting a win to begin their season in the best possible way.

Tags:FC BarcelonaGetafe CFLa Liga

