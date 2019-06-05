Gianni Infantino Re-Elected FIFA President

Gianni Infantino has been re-elected president of FIFA for another four years, the international football governing body said on Wednesday.
Infantino, 49, was the only candidate for the post during the 69th ordinary congress held in Paris, FIFA said on Twitter.
In February 2016, Infantino was elected FIFA president defeating favorite Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa, a member of Bahrain’s royal family, in the second round of voting.
Until his election as FIFA president, Infantino had been working for UEFA.
