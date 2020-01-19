Giggs to Make Punditry Debut on beIN Today

Current Wales manager and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is set to make his punditry debut on January 19 live and exclusive on beIN SPORTS.

Giggs will take part in beIN SPORTS’ English studios for the Burnley vs. Leicester City match at 17:00 Mecca Time before moving to beIN SPORTS’ Arabic studio for the North West derby between Liverpool and Manchester United at 19:30 Mecca Time.

Joining Ryan Giggs in the Arabic studio will be beIN SPORTS presenter Ayman Jadah, beIN SPORTS analyst and Egyptian legend Mohammed Abutrika as well as Tareq Al Jalahma.

Along with analyzing the two matches, Giggs will be sharing his illustrious experiences in football as well as his UEFA Euro 2020 expectations with Wales.

The thirteen-time English Premier League winner is regarded by many as one of the best players ever to play for Manchester United. His partnership with players such as Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney and Ruud Van Nistelrooy as well as his consistency and loyalty are widely recognized in the world of football.

Ryan Giggs signed his first professional contract with Manchester United on his 17th birthday in 1990 and hasn’t looked back since – winning thirteen English Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three Football League Cups, two UEFA Champion Leagues, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

The Manchester United legend appeared 632 times in the English Premier League before becoming an Interim player-manager for the Red Devils in 2014 and then moving to manage the Welsh national football team in 2018.