Tunisian tennis player Malek Jaziri (world 111th), who was exempt from the first round of the Glasgow Tournament in Scotland, secured his qualification for the second round by defeating Italian Oclepop Julian (world 442nd) 7-6, 6-3 on Tuesday.

The 46,600 euros Glasgow indoor tournament is played on hard court.

In the second round, Jaziri will play the winner of the match between Austrian Maximilian Neuchrist and French Alexandre Muller.