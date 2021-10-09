Global Golf Coach Peter Cowen Receives Dubai Golden VISA Award

Peter Cowen, arguably the world’s number one golf coach, has received the prestigious Dubai Golden VISA Award.

The 70 year-old from Yorkshire, England, has been in Dubai on holiday with his family this week at JA The Resort, Jebel Ali.

“I am delighted to receive this Award from the government of Dubai and to join the many famous sportsmen and sports women as well as entertainers and those from the world of business on the list. Thank you to all who made it happen. My first visit to Dubai was in 1989 when I played in the inaugural Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on the Majlis Course won by Mark James. I proudly consider Dubai my second home and my family and myself love coming here,” commented Cowen.

Cowen now has his Peter Cowen Academies based at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Emirates Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates as well as his Headquarters in Rotherham, England, his genuine home.

A list of current and past players Cowen has coached certainly earns him a place in the short-list for the ‘Best Golf Coach in the World.’ Cowen has a CV that includes winning 10 Majors and over 250 wins on golf Tours around the world, coaching seven Ryder Cup Captains and is a Global Ambassador for Callaway Golf.

Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf, commenting on Cowen receiving the Dubai Golden VISA Award, said: “On behalf of Dubai Golf I would like to congratulate Peter on being awarded the Dubai Golden VISA. Peter has his Peter Cowen Academies, at all three of our facilities; Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Emirates Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Peter is always supportive of all the Teaching Professionals in Dubai Golf, our Club initiatives and we are proud to call him an Ambassador of Dubai Golf, all three golf clubs in our family, as well as now officially for Dubai.”