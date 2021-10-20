Glock: Hamilton Excels at Hiding Pressure

Former Formula One driver Timo Glock thinks that Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton excels at hiding the pressure he is feeling from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The Brit is currently second in the Driver's Championship trailing his opponent by six points with six races remaining.

Glock who currently works as a TV pundit told Sport1 as quoted by racingnews365: "Lewis never shows on the outside that he has pressure.

"He knows very well how to come across as calm. Of course, he also knows that when he puts on his helmet, it all depends. But he has found a way to appear relaxed and cool."

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) stands next to Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen during a 'We Race As One' ceremony ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring race track in Mogyorod near Budapest on August 1, 2021. (Photo: FERENC ISZA / AFP)



Glock expects a thrilling finish to this year's championship: "It doesn't get any better than this.

"I am very curious to see who will have more staying power in the end. Whoever can keep the error rate as low as possible, because that's what will matter in the end - also for the teams.

"To see Mercedes finally under pressure from Red Bull is something. Before, they always had a cushion. Then you can afford to make a mistake. They can't do that now."