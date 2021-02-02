Golf Champion Nicklaus to Design Region's First Course in Saudi Arabia

Saudi-based Qiddiya Investment Company has announced that Jack Nicklaus, the globally renowned golf course designer and the greatest champion in the game’s history with a record 18 professional major championships to his name, will be designing his first ever golf course in Saudi Arabia.

The championship golf course will come up at Qiddiya, the kingdom’s capital of entertainment, sports and arts. The planning of the course has been undertaken by Qiddiya in consultation with Golf Saudi.

Confirming this, QIC said Jack and Nicklaus Design will be creating the championship course for a private golf and country club, set within an exclusive residential community in the heart of the Qiddiya development, just outside Riyadh, with ground expected to be broken later this year.

The golf course will be framed by the majestic Tuwaiq mountain range, it added.

Commenting on Nicklaus’ involvement, Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: "To have the greatest-ever golfer commit to making his mark upon our developing golf landscape in Saudi Arabia and at a project as significant as Qiddiya gives us great pride."

"To be part of the Nicklaus legacy will be something that we will always cherish, especially knowing the positive impact it will have on growing awareness of the sport at a domestic level, whilst increasing our national visibility as a vibrant new golf destination. We are looking forward to welcoming him for his first visit to Saudi Arabia in the coming months," he stated.

On the signature golf course, Nicklaus said: "I am excited by this project and my first golf course design in the Middle East. To be selected as one of the first international designers to work in the kingdom is a great honor. I’ve already spent time looking at the topography of the land, images of the backdrop and terrain, and discussing with our design team a strategy for the course."

"The design will fully integrate the natural environment and the beautiful Qiddiya landscape, bringing together green spaces and mountainous terrain to form a picturesque canvas for both a beautiful and challenging golf course," noted the top golfer.

According to QIC, construction began on the Qiddiya project in 2019 and the golf development will include a high-end resort hotel and spa, as well as exclusive residences, that once finished will position the development as both the premier Golf and Country Club and number one course in the kingdom.

It will be constructed to the highest standards, with a view to hosting the most prestigious international championships in future years, challenging elite golfers while providing casual players with an opportunity to enjoy the sport and develop their skills, it stated.

The Nicklaus-designed course is the centrepiece of what has been positioned as the most exclusive golf residential community in the kingdom. Located 40 minutes from the Saudi capital, it is under design and awaiting commencement of construction.

Further expanding the sport in the kingdom, Qiddiya will be seeking designers for a second golf course. Together, these two courses will provide top-notch golfing facilities for residents and day visitors to Qiddiya, from elite players to those just learning the sport, said its top official.

"The underlying philosophy behind this entire Qiddiya development is to introduce a new, active lifestyle to the people of Saudi Arabia. This project has been carefully planned to ensure an unmatched resort experience for both golfers and regular guests," remarked its CEO Philippe Gas.

"We expect the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and residential offering to provide the most entertaining challenge for golfers and the most appealing homesteads for residents seeking an extraordinary lifestyle," he added.