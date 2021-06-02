Golf Industry Giants Annouced for EAGL Mini-Serie Forum

Some of the leading decision makers in the golf industry are set for a lively debate on current and future developments of the game in the region after the panel was announced for the Golf Forum at the Emirates Amateur Golf League (EAGL) Mini-Series on June 20th at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf, Mark Chapleski, President of TROON International, Simon Corkhill, Executive Tournament Director, Falcon & Associates, Khalfan Al Kaabi, Owner of Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Roger Duthie, Sponsorship Officer, Performance54 and Nick Tarratt, 31 year golf industry veteran in the Middle East and Tournament Director for the upcoming EAGL Mini-Series, are set to debate the ‘The Health of the Game of Golf in the UAE and the Middle East in 2021’.

The Golf Forum will be one of many enhanced features set to elevate the series far beyond the standard blueprint of a corporate golf day with ARN’s Sports Broadcaster, Robbie Greenfield, set to moderate the 30-minute discussion.

It will also be a welcome opportunity for golfers and senior players in the Middle East golf industry and within the business community to network under one roof following the difficulties posed of physical get togethers during the pandemic.

'We are delighted to be able to include a UAE Golf Forum in our EAGL Mini-Series event on the evening of Sunday 20th June at Jumeirah Golf Estates,” said Sudesh Aggarwal, EAGL Founder.

“I hear that the golf industry, at the highest level in the UAE, does not seem to get together enough these days. EAGL is providing the platform to see the current mood and potential future plans of the individual golf clubs and the collective golf industry in the UAE and the region. We look forward to an entertaining half hour plus as part of our EAGL Mini-Series Gala Dinner activities.”

Nick Tarratt added:

"It is great to see the golf industry getting together through this EAGL Mini-Series. It will be a great discussion about the past, present and future of the golf industry in the UAE and region. We have an exceptional panel on the forum with varying views and thoughts. I am excited to hear, witness and participate in some engaging and thought-provoking discussions along with the audience from the business community and golf industry of the UAE."

The EAGL Mini-Series one-day summer event is a taster for the EAGL Series proper which is scheduled to take place throughout the UAE later in the year. The 9-hole tournament, held on the Fire course, will provide a taster of what is to come with eight four-man teams going head-to-head followed by the Golf Forum, Gala Dinner and prize presentation against the backdrop of the final round of the US Open.

To register your interest in the EAGL Series proper as a player, sponsor or team owner then visit eagl.ae