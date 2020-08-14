Golfers Varner, Hoge, Sloan Share lead at Wyndham Championship

Harold Varner III, Roger Sloan and Tom Hoge each carded 8-under par 62s for a three-way share of the lead in the first round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship.

Hoge had seven birdies, an eagle and one bogey Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Varner birdied eight times. Sloan sank nine birdies and had one bogey. Varner, Hoge and Sloan each are in search of their first career PGA Tour victory.

Thirty-three players did not finish the first round because play was suspended due to bad weather.

Harris English and Ryan Brehm tied for fourth place and are one stroke behind the leaders as they start the second round Friday in Greensboro.

Si Woo Kim, Patrick Reed, Wesley Bryan, Brian Harman, Chesson Hadley, Talor Gooch and Hank Lebioda were 5-under par and tied for sixth place after the first round.

World No. 7 Brooks Koepka shot a 2-over par 72 and tied for 125th in the first round. No. 6 Webb Simpson carded a 4-under par 66. No. 9 Patrick Reed fired a 5-under par 65 in the first round.

The projected third-round cut line is set at 2-under par.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, No. 2 Justin Thomas, No. 3 Rory McIlroy, No. 4 Dustin Johnson, No. 5 Collin Morikawa, No. 8 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 10 Adam Scott and No. 16 Tiger Woods are not in the tournament field.

The 2020 Wyndham Championship runs through Sunday in Greensboro and is the final tournament of the PGA Tour season before the FedEx Cup playoffs.