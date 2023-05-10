Guardiola explains reasons behind Haaland's struggles against Real Madrid

ALBAWABA - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained the reasons behinh Erling Haaland struggles agianst Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The two giants clashed at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday for the first leg of their semi-final tie.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw ahead of next week's second leg.

The Norwegian striker failed to make an impact during the match despite a couple of chances early on.

Antonio Rudiger tightly marked the 22-year-old who only had 21 touches on the ball.

What did Guardiola say about Haaland's performance?

The Spanish coach said as quoted by Goal: "The pockets and distances between the central defenders and full-backs were occupied by attacking midfielders, [Luka] Modric, Toni Kroos and [Federico] Valverde. Twin central defender close to Erling, it was not easy for him. He moved well and had his chances."