  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Guardiola: I Will Have Dinner with Klopp One Day in Hall of Fame

Guardiola: I Will Have Dinner with Klopp One Day in Hall of Fame

Published April 11th, 2022 - 12:07 GMT
Josep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp (Photo: AFP)
Josep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp (Photo: AFP)

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola has revealed that he wants to have dinner with Jurgen Klopp one day.

This comes after City's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

Guardiola said after the end of the match about his counterpart as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I don't know if Jurgen respects me but I respect him a lot. He makes me a better manager.

"His teams are positive, aggressive and they want to attack. I try to imitate him.

"We aren't friends, we don't have dinner together, we will have dinner one day in the hall of fame.

"I have his telephone number but I don't call him. I have a lot of respect for him and he knows next Saturday, we'll try to beat him."

"I want to win the Premier League but it doesn't matter. We're so good and I think all our fans enjoyed it.

Josep Guardiola (Photo: AFP)
Josep Guardiola (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Jurgen KloppJosep GuardiolaManchester CityLiverpool FC

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...