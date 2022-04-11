Guardiola: I Will Have Dinner with Klopp One Day in Hall of Fame

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola has revealed that he wants to have dinner with Jurgen Klopp one day.

This comes after City's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

Guardiola said after the end of the match about his counterpart as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I don't know if Jurgen respects me but I respect him a lot. He makes me a better manager.

"His teams are positive, aggressive and they want to attack. I try to imitate him.

"We aren't friends, we don't have dinner together, we will have dinner one day in the hall of fame.

"I have his telephone number but I don't call him. I have a lot of respect for him and he knows next Saturday, we'll try to beat him."

"I want to win the Premier League but it doesn't matter. We're so good and I think all our fans enjoyed it.